



The Valencia regions Minister of Finance and Economic Model, Arcadi España, has announced that the 300 euro aid scheme for self-employed workers will be extended to cover those working in all economic sectors, and the extension of the deadline for its application until July 29.

“We want to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries. We are aware that the group of self-employed people is having a hard time. We were at their side to help them face the crisis derived from COVID-19 and we will be there now helping them to face the consequences of the war in Ukraine”, explained the Minister.

According to Arcadi España, “the Valencian Community has traditionally been a land of entrepreneurs and the group of self-employed people constitutes a key activity group of our productive fabric. From the Consell, we are aware of this reality and we are committed to helping them overcome the current situation”.

The Minister has revealed that in just four days, since the opening of the aid period, almost 60,000 requests for an appointment have been received “which reveals the acceptance that the measure has had among the self-employed”.

Arcadi España has explained that the technicians of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Model are currently preparing the modification of the regulatory bases and the extension of the period for requesting the aid and may be requested until midnight on July 29.

The head of the Treasury has indicated that the extension of the aid is also carried out in response to the request of the associations of the sector. “We have maintained permanent contact with the representatives of self-employed workers and we have listened to their demands,” he indicated.

“At the time – Arcadi España continued – they participated in the design of the first grants and now they are also collaborating with us finalising the details of the new call. We want to count on them and that the help is really useful and reaches the greatest number of people”.

The Minister of Finance has also recalled that “the aid is designed to be compatible with the subsidy of 200 euro for individuals with low income and assets from the central government”, so they may be cumulative.

Direct aid for self-employed people of 300 euro from the Generalitat will be paid in a single payment to those individuals who have their fiscal domicile in the Valencian Community, who prove by means of a responsible declaration that they have been economically affected by the increase in costs in an amount equal to or greater than 300 euro, who have been registered in the Special Regime for the Self-Employed since before February 24, 2022, including this day, and who have continued to be registered until the date of publication of the call in the DOGV.