



In the last 6 days, here in Spain, there have now been a total of 360 deaths attributed to the high temperatures. The figures are provided by the MoMo surveillance system of the Carlos III Institute, a government body created to monitor increases in the rates of mortality and while the brand new Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre, a building of 4,700 square metres, continues to only partially operate, as it waits for services to be added, conditions in the SAMU base a little over a kilometre away on the N-332 Cabo Roig roundabout, are in a deplorable condition.