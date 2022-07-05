



Ex-LaManga Torrevieja CC’s Andrew McCulloch appointed Bulgaria Men’s National team coach ahead of World qualifiers

Former England, Ireland and LaManga Torrevieja CC cricket coach Hondon Valley based Andrew McCulloch has been appointed Coach of the Bulgaria Men’s National team for the World qualification matches in Finland, during July 20-August 1.

“Taking the coaching role of the Bulgaria National Cricket team ahead of the World qualification matches is my biggest task to date,” said Andrew, aka ‘Macca’.

“You could class going into a completely new environment and having one warm up tournament, prior to Finland, as a big task!,” quipped Macca.

“However, once I met the group and we discussed how we wanted to move our cricket forward, by playing with intent, freedom and no fear, things started to develop very quickly,” said Macca.

“Obviously it helped beating Serbia in 4 x T20I, as everything we had talked about and planned suddenly became real,” he said.

Rochdale born Macca, who started playing cricket as a youngster at Castleton Moor in the old Central Lancashire League, said: “I joined the Royal Air Force at 17 and played all over the UK and overseas, including Belgium and Germany.

“I arrived in Northern Ireland in 2003 and whilst playing for Muckamore Cricket Club in the Northern Cricket Union I started my coaching journey.

“I passed my ECB Level 1 in 2007 and started coaching with the Overseas Professional in schools and at the club.

“In 2011, I completed my ECB Level 2 and accepted the offer to become Cricket Development Officer at Muckamore CC.

“This involved all aspects of club coaching, from U9 to 1st XI, working in local schools with Cricket Ireland to create pathways from schools to clubs.

“In 2013 I was approached by Cliftonville CC to become their Cricket Development Manager, at a time they were just embarking on a new relationship with the University of Ulster, in conjunction with Cricket Ireland, to develop the facilities at their Jordanstown Campus.

“This was a great opportunity to expand my coaching CV, not only at club and regional age group level, but the opportunity to coach the University team.”

*Part 2 of The Leader Exclusive with Andrew McCulloch Bulgaria Men’s National team coach continues next week.

Caption: Bulgaria Men’s National team coach Andrew McCulloch.