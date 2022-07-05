



Being the large center of business that it is, you can imagine how devastating COVID-19 was to the city of London. All businesses were hit hard and their size did not prevent them from feeling the effects and trying to rebound. To get back on their feet, many of these businesses had to rely on techniques and tools that helped them survive during the pandemic.

Because the world is still reeling from the nightmare that was this virus, a lot of what we learned and created during this time is here to stay. Virtual office services in London are increasing by the day and they are proof of this.

Virtual offices are basically self-explanatory. Simply put, they are an office space that connects multiple members of staff to each other via the internet. Through these virtual offices, everyone from the head of the company to the lowest in succession can work continuously.

It is safe to say that at the time of severe lockdowns, virtual office services in the United Kingdom weren’t as common. Now, however, it would be unwise to not have such a platform, just in case a situation calls for their use. Let’s check closer how to set up the virtual office, see their aim and what services managers provide there.

How to setup a virtual office

If you are able to do this on your own, you can have at it. However, the creation of a virtual office is usually something that is carried out by the provider. It is important to know how it works, just for knowledge’s sake, which means understanding the steps it takes to create a virtual office. There are five steps to creating a virtual office according to Hoxton Mix and they are as follows:

1. Figuring out what you want

This means understanding your business and its most intimate detail and what it wants to accomplish. This knowledge goes a long way in terms of efficiency since there won’t be a misuse of resources.

2. Getting a business address

In this case, the address will be virtual, which means that an actual building will be shown to be your place of business. This is mainly going to be used for telecommunication at times when work is done at home.

3. Picking out a virtual assistant

This is an expert that can help you maneuver through the complex administrative and technical aspects of the office. Other tasks performed by the virtual assistant include reducing repetitiveness for employees, boosting morale, and improving overall workflow.

4. Acquiring the right tools and technology

This falls on the part of the proprietor, who has to buy all the necessary equipment to operate properly in this digital space. Gadgets such as laptops, external hard drives and mobile internet.

5. Oversee a possible physical workspace

This is in the case of in-person interactions which have to happen in business. A meeting with stakeholders won’t always happen in front of or behind a screen, as such, an investment in a physical workspace.

How they work

The whole idea behind a virtual office is that it is supposed to mimic the real thing with the same level of functionality, but only online. For starters, the lack of a physical building does not limit or at all affect the work occurring at a virtual office. In fact, it is essentially an office and has all the basic things that are found in those spaces.

A business postal address from a service provider is given to any business to make it more legitimate. Other amenities featured are:

a receptionist,

mail scanning services,

meeting rooms via video conference,

Telecommunication, etc.

These are only a few of the many services a virtual office can offer and that only depends on the brand or provider. You can make an outline and research the opportunities by contacting the support or managers for more information. You can also check the website where you can find basic information.

There are many brands offering these services in London. As such, you have to be careful as you are choosing which one works best for you and your business. The main thing to figure out is your business’ budget and how to get the best for your money. The truly best providers usually have most if not all necessary features but are on the expensive side. On the other hand, a cheaper provider may not have all the features to operate a virtual office successfully. There is definitely a balance to be found somewhere between the two, which is your job.

Pros and cons of virtual offices

Because virtual offices are online, they do not require staff, maintenance, or rent money. As such, they are much cheaper than the typical building. There is also an advantage of having both video conference and physical interaction capabilities, something service providers can do.

However, one disadvantage that comes with virtual offices is the lack of flexibility concerning the number of days their use is allowed. Some providers limit access to the weekdays, not budging on weekends. There is also limited use of conference rooms and other tools that can be grating.

Sure, there are plenty of people and business owners who dream of switching from being fully virtual to having a few offices so every employee can be there physically. However, according to some research, the revenue while using virtual offices could increase drastically.

Final thoughts

The global pandemic has taken away so much from the world and business professionals in London, the whole UK and worldwide are not absolved from it. Fortunately, years and years of innovation have brought us to a point where we can’t stop working even if the worst happens.

The relative affordability of these offices means that even the smaller businesses that have been hurt the most in the last two years can make it through. Not only is it currently relevant, it appears that business owners and employees have a bright future with their multiple virtual office providers.