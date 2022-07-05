



4,068 of the new cases are in people over 60 years of age

Valencian hospitals now have 1,192 people admitted, 41 of them in the ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported a total of 8,346 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 946 in Castellón (181,514 in total), 2,622 in Alicante (508,275 in total) and 4,778 in Valencia (795,654 in total).

Of these, 4,068 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 513 from Castellón, 1,294 from Alicante and 2,261 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,192 people admitted, 41 of them in the ICU: 153 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the ICU; 410 in the province of Alicante, 18 of them in the ICU; and 629 in the province of Valencia, 22 in the ICU.

Nine coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 3 women between 87 and 98 years old, and 6 men between 71 and 95 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,547: 1,124 in the province of Castellón, 3,627 in Alicante and 4,796 in Valencia.