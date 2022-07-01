



The town hall at Pilar de la Horadada wants to are remind residents and visitors to the municipality that the area is covered by an ambulance service that operates with dedicated contact numbers

The service operates 24 Hours a day, and features an Advanced Life Support ambulance with a Technician in Health Emergencies and a Nurse.

There are two vehicles, operating at CIS Pilar de la Horadada and a 12-hour checkpoint in Pinar de Campoverde.

Yu can telephone the service on:

966 766 222

650 962 745

Which might be worth storing in your contacts just in case you need it in the future. You can also contact 112 in an emergency, where the operators speak a variety of languages, including English.