



The municipality of Los Alcázares continues to offer endless plans for this summer designed for the whole family. The Department of Celebrations invites residents and visitors to enjoy Sundays in the park through the different activities that will take place in different areas of the municipality.

‘Game Show’ is the name of the show that will take place on Sundays 3, 17 and 31 July starting at 8:00 p.m. During the event, attendees will be able to play with laser guns, get on a pedal kart, get fluorescent makeup or even get a tattoo.

“We want to encourage all the boys and girls to enjoy with us these special Sundays in the park that we have organised. They are designed so that they have fun, do different things and enjoy the summer in Los Alcázares even more”, explains the Councillor for Celebrations, José Carlos Castejón.

The activities will also be carried out in different parks and squares of the municipality to make them available to the greatest number of people. Thus, on Sunday, July 3, it will take place in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento; on Sunday July 17 in the Plaza de Las Lomas del Rame; and on Sunday 31 in the Parque de Los Narejos.

‘Game Show’ is the event that will take place during these Sundays in July, but in August the fun will continue with the ‘Pirate Party’. This children’s show that will include a foam party, storytelling, and theatre, will take place on Sundays August 7, 21 and 28 in different parks and squares in the municipality of Los Alcázares.