



1957 – Elvis Presley had his first UK No.1 with ‘All Shook Up’, it stayed at No.1 for seven weeks.

1971 – Over-enthusiastic fans at a Mott The Hoople gig at the Royal Albert Hall caused some injuries and two damaged boxes, prompting a temporary ban on rock gigs at the venue. The group paid £1,467 for damages to property. In the same year 26 year old pop star Bjorn Ulvaeus and 21-year-old Agnetha Faltskog married in Verum, Sweden. 3000 ABBA fans arrived and in the chaos a police horse stepped on the bride’s foot, causing her slight injury.

1977 – Elvis Costello quit his day job at Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics to become a full time musician.

1992 – David Gates from Gateshead, Northumberland was given one year’s probation after being convicted of stealing guitars from the back of a van belonging to The Bay City Rollers.

1999 – It was reported that to attract young people to their mobile vans, UK ice cream sellers would start to play pop hits as music instead of the traditional chimes. Spice Girls and Oasis hits would be the first to be played. In the same year Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Adams married footballer David Beckham at Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland. The couple had signed a deal worth £1million for OK magazine to have the exclusive picture rights.

2001 – A pair of Sir Elton John’s sandals was set to become the most expensive shoes in history when they went under the hammer for charity. Offers over £20,000 were invited for the Salvatore Ferragamo sandals to raise funds for Elton’s Aid Trust.

2003 – Johnny Cash made his last ever live performance when he appeared at the Carter Ranch. Before singing “Ring of Fire”, he read a statement about his late wife that he had written shortly before taking the stage: “The spirit of June Carter overshadows me tonight with the love she had for me and the love I have for her.

We connect somewhere between here and heaven. She came down for a short visit, I guess, from heaven to visit with me tonight to give me courage and inspiration like she always has.” Johnny Cash died on Sept 12th that year.

2007 – Ozzy Osbourne became the first artist to be honoured on Birmingham’s own Hollywood style Walk of Fame. The singer, from Aston, told more than 1,000 fans on Broad Street that the brass paving star meant more to him that than any Hollywood accolade. Organisers named other local pop stars who could be joining Ozzy for the walk included Duran Duran, Jamelia, Robert Plant and UB40.

2010 – George Michael was arrested after he crashed his car into the front of a Snappy Snaps store in Hampstead, North London. The singer was returning home from a Gay Pride parade when the incident was spotted on CCTV.

2015 – Climate scientists from five leading universities found that 163 of Bob Dylan ‘s 542 songs reference the climate – almost a third – making him the musician most likely to mention the weather in his lyrics. The Beatles came in at number two, mentioning the weather in 48 of the 308 songs they wrote.