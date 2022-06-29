



The Coastal Unit of Murcia are finalising preparations of the beaches for the summer season, with the removal of reeds from Los Nietos, Mar de Cristal and La Manga.

Works are also being undertaken on the installation of walkways and footbaths, changing rooms and WCs, and the replenishment of sand, to be carried out by the Demarcation of State Coasts.

Reed has been removed from the coastline of Los Nietos, Mar de Cristal and Las Palmeras Bay in La Manga, report the General Directorate of the Natural Environment.

The installation of public toilets, shade for people with reduced mobility and changing rooms on the beaches of Cala Cortina, Playa de Levante, Barco Perdido (Entremares) and Galúa, and Isla Plana, has been completed.

Works to instal those in the area of ​​the old Katy restaurant, pending demolition, is scheduled.

The sand walkways and lavapiés, the placement of the last units are being finalised, while the Coastal Demarcation has begun the replacement of sand on the beaches of Marchamalo and Calnegre.

The replacement of sand washed away during storms in March and April is pending following the results of the analysis on the quality of the sand.

Sand has been stockpiled and redistributed on Levante Beach in Cabo de Palos, damaged by the storm, with conveyor machines sand has been redistributed and levelled to leave the beach ready.

Torre Navarra beach, which had accumulated a large amount of algae due to the latest currents and easterly winds recorded in the area, has been completely cleaned.