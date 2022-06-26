



Curragh fromthehorsesmouth.info 8-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Ralph Beckett trained Westover tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday, ridden by Colin Keane.

Bay Of Bengal (11-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Dubai Duty Free Handicap under Billy Lee to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 8-1 double.

Following the Irish Derby victory seven-length winner Westover is eyeing the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July, along with the St Leger and the Arc.

“Colin gave him a super ride, was very cool beforehand and very clear what he was going to do, and that always helps,” said trainer Beckett.

“We’ll discuss the future and see what we do next. It depends how he comes out of today. He’s in the King George, that’d certainly be an option. “He’s not ground dependent this horse. We really go where we want, when we want.

“Colin was positive from the outset, he really took the bull by the horns. Rob Hornby spoke to him and encouraged him to ride him that way.

“It’s important that you go out with your boots on on these occasions and Colin certainly did that. It all went beautifully.

“I didn’t think he’d do it like that, I really didn’t think he was capable of that at this stage. He’s still a work in progress, he’s a big, long horse and he’s going to get better with age,” said Beckett.

Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.info 26-1 treble

Danny Tudhope rode Warm Smile (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Celebrating Racings Workforce Handicap over 1m 2f at Newmarket.

Saaed bin Suroor trained four-year-old Warm Smile gained a 5 1/2 lengths win ahead of 13-8 favourite Chips And Rice, to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 26-1 treble.

Charlie Appleby trained duo Fairy Cross (evens) under William Buick and Rebels Romance (9-4) were winning selections.

Arabian Warrior lands Newcastle Racing Welfare Handicap

Hollie Doyle landed the Racing Welfare Handicap at Newcastle riding Saaed bin Suroor trained Arabian Warrior (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Five-year-old Arabian Warrior gained a 1 3/4 lengths win ahead of Brian Ellison trained Midraar, with King Of Unicorns, third.

Hugh Palmer trained Rajinsky (8-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed in the 20 runners JenningsBet Northumberland Plate over 2m, under 5lbs claimer Harry Davies.

Hollie Doyle was the talk of the turf after winning the Northumberland Plate carrying a whopping 10st 8lbs, gaining a half length win, ahead of Spirit Mixer.

Windsor fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-1 treble

William Haggas trained My Oberon (11-4) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 11-1 treble at Windsor on Saturday.

Ridden by Steve Donohoe, five-year-old My Oberon backed from 3-1 gained a nose photo finish verdict over Charlie Appleby trained 11-10 favourite Modern News ridden by Adam Kirby.

Shut Up And Dance (evens) trained by Jamie Osborne and Richard Hannon jnr trained Miami Girl (8-15) were winning selections.

Roger Varian saddled Zainalarab (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Havana Club Cuban Novice Stakes over 7 furlongs ridden by Dane O’Neill at Chester.

Caption: Ralph Beckett saddled Westover to win Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The post Westover tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins Curragh Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.