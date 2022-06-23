



Orihuela´s Department of Markets, with the collaboration of the Local Police, has regularised the Aguamarina craft market, located on Calle Cielo in Orihuela Costa, which will now be managed, until September 15, by the company Telco Solutions 4U SL.

Ángel Luis Muñoz Grau, Councillor for Markets, has stated that with the regularisation of this artisan market, “order is put in place for the illegal sale that has been taking place in this area for years, causing problems of coexistence among the merchants in the area, in addition to the bad image that it gave to visitors” and explains that “this regularisation is part of the line of action that the Department of Markets is going to carry out to promote the markets and street markets of the municipal area and make them a benchmark throughout the Vega Baja”.

“Hippies Aguamarina”, as this market is called, is made up of 15 stalls made up of tables, chairs and lighting and is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7 pm to midnight. Muñoz Grau reports that “all the stalls, which are set up and taken down daily, and the merchants that are part of them meet the legal requirements for sale and that the law requires. In this way, a guarantee is given to the consumer by delivering not only a purchase receipt but they will also have claim sheets from the Generalitat”.