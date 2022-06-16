



Last weekend, the Provincial and Autonomous Championship for basic, intermediate and advanced levels in the individual and team events was held in Jávea (Alicante), where the Torrevieja Club entered nine of its gymnasts in the different categories, obtaining the following results

Individual Basic Federation Level:

In the juvenile category, Julieta Ivanova won the Provincial gold medal and also became the Autonomous Champion in hoop.

Federation Level Basic Teams:

In the juvenile category, the gymnasts Naira Torres and Olivia Ticehurst, achieved first position in the team event and were proclaimed Provincial and Autonomous Champions, after performing t ball and hoop exercises, respectively.

Individual Medium Federation Level:

In the juvenile category, Ilona Boychuk, won the Provincial gold medal and was Regional Runner-up in the hoop exercise.

In the children’s category, Milana Vasileva, won the Provincial silver medal finishing as Regional Runner-up.

Individual Advanced Federation Level:

In the juvenile category, Ameliya Karim, won the Provincial gold medal and the Regional Sub-championship with the club apparatus.

In the junior category, also with the hoop apparatus, Elena Pankratova won the Provincial gold medal and finished as Regional Runner-up.

Advanced Federation Level Teams

In the juvenile category, the gymnasts Africa Castillo and Ainhoa ​​Egea, achieved first position in teams and were proclaimed Provincial and Autonomous Champions, after performing excellent rope and hoop exercises, respectively.