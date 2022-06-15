



By Andrew Atkinson

Royal Ascot Day 3 on Thursday June 16 opens with the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes over 5 furlongs, with 11 runners going to post.

Aidan O’Brien trained The Antarctic (2.30) with Ryan Moore up is tipped to bag the £65,000 winner’s purse.

750,000 gns Dark Angel colt, The Antarctic has chalked up two wins from two outings, at Tipperary and Naas, and is the one to beat.

Andrew Balding trained Bakeel, ridden by Jack Mitchell, is tipped each-way.

The King George V Stakes over 1m 3f sees 21 runners go to post in the Class 2 race.

Israr (3.05) trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Jim Crowley is tipped each-way, with Charlie Appleby trained Secret State also worthy of each-way support.

William Haggas trained Sea Silk Road (3.40) with Tom Marquand up, is tipped to land the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes over 1m 3f, with a purse of £113,000 up for grabs.

The Group 1 Gold Cup over 2m 3f has a winner’s purse of £283,500 awaiting the first past the post, with eight-year-old John and Thady Gosden trained Stradivarious (4.20) under Frankie Dettori tipped to win.

Kyprios, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is strongly fancied and out to spoil the party of Yorkshire Cup winner and thrice Gold Cup winner Stradivarious.

The Brittania Stakes Heritage Handicap over 1m sees 33 runners go to post, with Clive Cox trained Whoputfiftyinyou (5.00) under Adam Kirby tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Charlie Appleby trained Tranquil Night, successful in three outings this term, with James Doyle in the saddle is worthy of each-way support.

The Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes over 1m 1f has attracted 6 runners with John and Thady Gosden trained Reach For The Moon (5.35) under Frankie Dettori tipped to bag the £53,000 prize.

The Buckingham Palace Stakes over 7 furlongs sees 32 runners go to post in the day’s finale.

Vafortino (6.10) 9st 9lbs, trained by KP De Foy and ridden by Benoit D L Sayette, claiming 5lbs, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Undefeated Montassib, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand is also worthy of each-way support.

The post Royal Ascot Day 3 – Kyprios out to spoil Stradivarious party in £283,500 G1 Gold Cup appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.