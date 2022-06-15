



This week, a new anti-rabies vaccination campaign started in the Elche municipality. The campaign will continue through to 15 July.

Some 26 veterinary centres from the urban area and the districts of Torrellano, El Altet, La Marina, La Hoya and Las Bayas are participating in the initiative, with the aim of promoting the identification, deworming and vaccination of pets, treatments that are mandatory for dogs, cats and ferrets.

Pet owners in Elche can visit one of the participating centres and immunise their pets for 20 euro, or 70 if it includes, in addition to the vaccine, the issuance of a passport and implantation of the microchip.

According to the Councillor for Health, Mariola Galiana, these prices are maintained compared to 2021 and she has recalled that owners who reside with their dogs in the municipal area must have them registered in the census.