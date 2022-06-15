



Angel Castaño returned to the work of Antoni Tàpies in Elche, with the inauguration of Neural landscapes: Light in the Darkness.

“Each of the people who accompanied us contributed their personal vision of him, their contributions serve us for a personal enrichment at a cognitive and of course visual level,” said Rojales artist Angel.

Barcelona born Antoni Tàpies, 1st Marquess of Tàpies, was a Catalan Spanish painter, sculptor and art theorist, who became one of the most famous European artists of his generation.

Born in 1923, Tàpies who died in 2012, aged 88, was awarded the Praemium Imperiale.

He studied Law at the German school of Barcelona, for three years, prior to devoting himself to Art in 1943.

In 1950, Tàpies’ first solo show was held at the Galeries Laietanes, Barcelona, and he was included in the Carnegie International in Pittsburgh.

In 1953 he had his first shows in the United States, at the Marshall Field Art Gallery in Chicago and the Martha Jackson Gallery in New York.

In 1962 he was given the opportunity to have a Guggenheim Retrospective.

Some of his other retrospectives were presented at the Musée National d’Art Moderne, Paris, in 1973 and at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, New York, in 1977.

Later he was the subject of retrospective exhibitions at the Jeu de Paume in Paris in 1994 and Kestnergesellschaft in Hannover in 1998.

In New York, 2000, he had an exhibition at the Pace Wildenstein, which consisted of multimedia paintings as well as small bronzes and assemblages.

The Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid in 2000, and was exhibited at the Anita Shapolsky Gallery in New York City in 2006, 2012, and 2014.

In 2007, aged 83, Tàpies had an exhibition at Pace Wildenstein, where he showed 17 paintings done on wood as well as canvas.

In 2017, Nahmad Contemporary in New York presented the exhibition Tàpies: Paintings, 1970–2003.

Angel, who has his own showroom at the Rojales Cave houses, said: “The artist masterfully conveyed the theme and concept of his works, which he suffered personally, capturing it in a subtle and very aesthetic way.

“I want to thank all those who accompanied us for their presence and encourage those who could not, to come to ACAS, to contemplate the elegant exhibition assembly.”

*Neural landscapes: Light in the Darkness exhibition runs until June 26.

Caption: Rojales based artist Angel Castaño views work of Antoni Tàpies in Elche.