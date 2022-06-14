



Stoute-Bay Bridge eye G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes glory

O’Brien-Mother Earth gets nod in G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

The Group 2 Queen Mary Fillies Stakes, with 21 runners going to post, gets day two of the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting underway on Wednesday, June 15.

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Kodiac filly, All The Time (2.30), with James Doyle up, a winner on debut at Nottingham this month is priced at 14-1 and tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Wesley Ward trained €160,000 yearling by US Navy Flag, a winner at Keeneland on debut, is tipped to win, under Irad Ortiz junior.

Charlie Appleby trained Nahanni (3.05) with William Buick up is tipped to land the Group 2 Queen’s Vase over 1m 6f.

Baltic Bird (10-1) trained by John and Thady Gosden, with Frankie Dettori in the saddle, is tipped each-way, noted when winning at Yarmouth in May.

The Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, over 1m 1f, sees five runners going to post.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Bay Bridge (3.40) with Ryan Moore up is tipped to win the Group 1, a highly progressive colt who has won his last five starts.

Mother Earth (4.20) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is selected to win the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes, over 1m.

Saffron Beach, under William Buick, is the main danger to Mother Earth, runner up in the 1000 Guineas in May. 2021, 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth gets the nod.

The Royal Hunt Cup over 1 mile sees 33 runners go to post, headed by John and Thady Gosden trained Magical Morning (5.00) 10st 1lbs, ridden by 5lbs claimer Benoit D L Sayette, tipped each-wayby fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Sir Michael Stoute trained Astro King, second in the Royal Hunt last year, is worthy of each-way support with Ryan Moore up.

The Listed Windsor Castle Stakes over 5 furlongs sees 24 runners head to post, with Aidan O’Brien trained Little Big Bear (5.35) under Ryan Moore tipped to win.

Second at The Curragh in April, Little Big Bear followed up with victory at Naas, in impressive style.

Roger Varian trained Bolt Action, 10-1, under David Egan, is worthy of each-way support, noted when winning at Leicester in late May.

The finale is the Class 2 Kensington Palace Stakes over 7 furlongs, with 23 runners going to post, headed by Technique, under 9st 12lbs.

White Moonlight (6.10) trained by Saaed bin Suroor and ridden by Danny Tudhope is tipped each-way, returning to finish third at Chester this month, after 32 months off, having won both starts in 2019.

Mobadra, 9-1, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, returns after a seven months break, having won at Haydock Park and Kempton Park last season, is worthy of each-way support.

The post Royal Ascot Day 2 – Nahanni tipped to land G2 Queen’s Vase appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.