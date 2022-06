Racing San Miguel youth team celebrated their final game of the 2021-22 season with a resounding 4-0 victory against Formentera CF.

Abraham netted a brace, with David Fructuoso and Cadet Sergio, the latter having accumulated experience with the youth team in the final games of the campaign, getting on the scoresheet.

Caption: Racing San Miguel youth 4-0 win against Formentera CF.