



LaManga Torrevieja CC first XI defeated San Javier CC by an impressive 190 runs to chalk up their second victory of the 2022 season.

Adam Alger was outstanding for LaManga Torrevieja CC hitting 88 runs and taking 4-36, leading from the front as LMTCC top both the 20/20 and 40/40 tables.

“It was a great first day of a double header weekend, defeating San Javier CC and also defeating Levante by 110 runs.

“Good performances with the bat came from Charlie Hunt, top scoring with 54* and skipper Adam Alger contributing with 46 runs.

“However the Man of the Match award went to Connor Wood, putting on 90 runs with Charlie Hunt getting 39 runs, rattling the Levante batting line-up, taking 7/28 off of his eight overs,” said a spokesperson from LMTCC.

Caption: Adam Alger: LMTCC hit 88 runs, taking 4-36 against San Javier CC.