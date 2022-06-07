



Aspe A and La Nucia A Valenta Regional Football Cup

Aspe A and La Nucia A are amongst eight teams competing in the Valenta Regional Football Cup.

The first eight classified teams of the Lliga À Punt Valenta have began playing fixtures in the Copa Autonómica Valenta in May, with the finals this month.

Divided into two groups, the regular phase of the Copa Valenta includes Levante UD C, CD At. Aspe A, CF At. Càrcer A and CF La Nucía A in group A; Mislata CF B, UD Alzira A, CDFB L’Eliana and Valencia CF C in group B.

Fixtures took place, with teams meeting in a one-round league format, with the first of each group playing the final in June.

Promotion for CF La Nucía

CF La Nucia football club have gained promotion to level 2nd division B, previously known as the third division, prior to 1977. CF La Nucia’s promotion achievement is underlined as being the smallest town in the country to have a team at this category of football.

“CF La Nucia, Alicante, are the new PrimeraRFEF team becoming the town with the smallest population to have a team in the new 1RFEF (2nd division B).

“The RFEF first division, known as the first RFEF or first Federation, is the third level of the Spanish football league system.

“It is the category after the second division, a place previously occupied by the third division, between 1929 and 1977, and the second division B, between 1977 and 2021,” said a club statement.

Caption: CF La Nucia – smallest town in Spain in PrimeraRFEF 2nd division B.