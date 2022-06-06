



Published on Tuesday this week because of holidays we lead with a report and photos from the residence of her Majesty’s Ambassador, Hugh Elliott, where over 200 guests gathered to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on 2 June. Report and photo’s on pages 1 and 4.

One of those attending was Beverley Thompson, Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to voluntary charitable work in Spain, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on the very same day.