Yachties hold a Jubilee Beach Bash





The Costa Blanca Yacht Association organised a beach party on the Monteñar beach in Jávea on 6th June, to celebrate the Queen’s 70th Jubilee.

The theme, of course, was red, white and blue, to which most people adhered, although not everyone made their own outfit. There was, therefore, a clear winner, chosen by Sally Clayton, namely Gillian Ashworth, for her sterling effort in turning a Union Jack into a dress, hand-sewn and without cutting the flag, for which she earned a bottle of plonk.

Some 30 people braved the afternoon sun – mad dogs and Englishmen! – to enjoy a picnic in a perfect setting, watching a few yachts sail by, with a toast to Queen Elisabeth. What an amazing woman.

The CBYA welcomes all sailors, would-be sailors and land-lubber partners to participate in racing sleek yachts [Calpe], dinghy days [Moraira], cruiser yacht day charters [Dénia], Hobie Cats [Les Bassetes], holiday cruises [Croatia, Greece, Balearics], and many fun social events.

A lunch was held at the Restaurant Del Mar, near the Moraira Club Náutico last week, to welcome new members, which was also a success. Gifts were presented to two, out-going Committee members in appreciation of their hard work over the previous four years.

For more information see www.cbya.org.