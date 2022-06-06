



The Valencia Ministry of Justice, Interior and Public Administration has issued a circular addressed to the municipalities of the Valencian Community in which they are informed of the regulations to be applied both in publicly owned swimming pools for collective use and in water parks. The main novelty is that practically all of the anti-COVID-19 restrictions to which these spaces were subject during 2020 and 2021 become recommendations. However, it is urged to continue maintaining criteria of prudence and common sense. The permitted capacity of the aforementioned facilities is again considered 100% of that contemplated in its opening licence. However, in the face of a massive influx, nothing prevents assessing and reconsidering the reduction in capacity if this guarantees greater security. In relation to masks, responsible use is recommended, especially when there is a large influx of people in the beach and rest area and the safety distance between people cannot be respected. The document also recalls the prohibition of smoking on the terraces of bars and cafes, which continues, and continues to recommend the sale of tickets electronically to minimise transactions at the box office. The circular also mentions some aspects related to the safety of swimming pools and water parks before the arrival of the summer period. In its fulfilment, according to the regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Jose María Ángel, the municipalities play a fundamental role since the municipalities share with the Generalitat the sanctioning and inspection competence, and have the power to close facilities that pose a risk, or prohibit activities that do not comply with regulations. According to Jose María Ángel, “we must be especially scrupulous in this type of space because they are usually frequented by minors, the most susceptible to drowning and accidents.” The document recalls that, in accordance with current regulations, swimming pools with a water surface area of ​​200 to 500 square metres must have a minimum of one lifeguard, while swimming pools with an area between 500 and 1,000 square metres, they must have at least two lifeguards. Lastly, for swimming pools whose surface area exceeds 1,000 square metres, one more lifeguard is required for every 500 square metres of surface area. On the other hand, in the case of water parks, the presence of monitors will be mandatory to ensure the correct use of these facilities.