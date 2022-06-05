



By Andrew Atkinson

Costa Blanca Independent Pool League are looking for teams to join their forthcoming 2022-23 Winter pool league in and around the Quesada and surrounding areas.

“Matches are played on Wednesday nights at 8pm, with the league consisting of teams of five players or more.

“The league will include league matches and Cup knockout games during the winter period,” Keith Oakes from the Costa Blanca Independent Pool League, told The Leader.

There will be an Annual General Meeting on August 31 for teams interested in joining and registering.

The league meeting will be held at The Olde Ninth Bar, situated above Dial Prix supermarket at La Marquesa.

Further details contact Committee members: Mick Margerum +34 711 00 10 15. Stan West +34 665 657 788. Keith Oakes +34 711 017 534 or Kim Bryan +34 693 06 84 53.

Facebook website: Costa Blanca independent Pool league cbipl.