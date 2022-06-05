



Carp-R-Us continued with their Summer/Autumn series at the El Bosquet complex. The weather was hot and sunny and the match was fished on sections 1b-7 and 17-25. The winner on the day, and showing a welcome return to form, was Roy Dainty with an excellent 31.13kg caught from peg 3 using pole and bread tactics.

Second was Tony Flett who was forced to fish the method feeder and pellet as he forgot his pole but still managed 28.50kg from peg 6.

Third was Willie Moons with 16.58kg from peg 20, also fishing method feeder and pellet and fourth was Terry Screen on peg 22 who caught 9.78kg using pole and maggot.