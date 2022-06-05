



Jon Woodward Madrid Cricket Club President and co-founder talks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about the 2022 T20 Madrid cricket league.

In September Madrid will play Barcelona to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the team’s first match.

In October La Elipa baseball ground in Moratalaz, Madrid, that has undergone a €3million renovation will host an internatioal T20 invitational charity tournament to raise money for Ukrainian children.

Caption: Jon Woodward (red cap) Madrid Cricket Club President and co-founder.