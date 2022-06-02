



The regional secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer, has visited the ‘La Marina Resort’ complex, the best campsite in Spain according to the first edition of the ACSI Awards 2022, which presents awards to the most important campsites in Europe through a user voting system.

Colomer, who was accompanied during the visit to the complex by the mayor of Elche, Carlos González, and the director of La Marina Resort, Patrick Le Metayer, congratulated the campsite “for the effort and the award achieved”, and pointed out that “it is an award from many people who have valued the quality, excellence and experience lived in this space”.

In addition, he has valued the effort and work carried out by the La Marina Resort that “in the saddest hours of the pandemic, continued to invest and improve qualification and excellence”, while recalling that “camping is one of patterns of consumption and travel that are increasingly in demand”.