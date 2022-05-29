



THE HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE who used to pass daily along the pedestrian path in front of the Bella Vista urbanization in Cabo Roig are currently unable to do so, and despite the City Council’s promise to reopen the Aguamarina walkway for the summer season, , the new Orihuela council announced during last Thursday’s Plenary Session that it would not be possible, with the deputy mayor, José Aix, blaming the previous Partido Popular administration.

As concerns about the virus continue to grow, there are 85 cases of monkeypox in Spain, according to the Health Ministry, including 25 new cases confirmed on Thursday, with another 73 people currently being tested.

And the national police are in investigating four Britons who have reportedly counterfeited padrón documents in order to gain residency status following the exit of the UK from the EU, possible fraud in some post-Brexit residence applications.