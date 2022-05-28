Nine injured after three cars collide in Orihuela





The medical services attended a crash on Friday afternoon in which nine people were injured to varying degrees in a three-car pile up. According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), all have been transferred to local hospitals.

The event took place around 12:50 p.m., when three cars collided on the CV921 road between Callosa de Segura and San Bartolomé, in the municipality of Orihuela.

As a result of the accident, one of the vehicles lost part of it’s engine while another ended upside down in a ditch located next to the road.

The CICU mobilized two SAMU units, a medicalised helicopter, three SVB units, a conventional ambulance and a Primary Care doctor.

Those injured include three women, aged between 29 and 39, and six men aged between 27 and 72 years.

According to CICU sources, of the nine injured, four were transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital. They are a 72-year-old man, with chest and abdominal trauma; two men, 37 and 63 years old, both with multiple injuries, and a 39-year-old woman who had a fracture of the tibia and fibula.

Two of the injured people have been taken to the General Hospital of Elche: a 39-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both with multiple injuries.

Three injured people have also been transferred to the Vinalopó Hospital in Elche: a 29-year-old woman and two men, 27 and 30 years old, with what are said to be serious injuries.