



Atletico de Catral completed their champions 2021-22 season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 with a 3-1 away win at CF Atletico Algorfa.

Catral chalked up a points tally of 68, to complete a marvellous campaign, with SC Torrevieja runners-up on 55 points.

Catral had raced away at the top of the table for the majority of the campaign, culminating with the win at Juan Carlos I de Algorfa.

Catral won 21 games, losing two and drawing five, to notch up their 68 points promotion season.

The club were the league’s leading goalscorers, having also conceded the least goals and remained undefeated at home, under Carlos Canales and Manu Vicente.

CD Montesinos finished sixth (44 points) on what has been a topsy-turvy season, that saw them go into the final game against CF Rafal, sitting in third place.

Monte lead up to the 84 minute, with CF Rafal’s late fightback turning the game round, to win 2-1.

CD Cox (46) finished third, completing the campaign with a 3-1 home win against CF Sporting Albatera.

Pinoso CF (46) points finished fourth, hitting five goals in a 5-2 away win at CF Popular Orihuela.

Racing San Miguel (31) finished 11th, taking a share of the points in a six goals encounter 3-3 draw at home against CD Benijofar.

Sporting Dolores suffered a 4-2 home defeat against visitors CF Sporting San Fulgencio (44) who ended the season in fifth place.

In the 2nd Regional G16 Bigastro CF defeated FB Redován CF 3-0, with CD Horadada hitting seven in an emphatic 7-1 win against Callosa Deportiva CF.