



Salisbury – Songo-Milton Harris tipped to land Molson Coors

Salisbury, where the going is good, features the Class 4 Molson Coors Handicap over 1 mile 6 furlongs on Saturday’s seven racecard evening meeting.

Songo (8.15) trained by Milton Harris and ridden by P.J. Dobbs, third at Haydock Park last Saturday over 1m 3f when not getting a clear run, kept on.

A winner at Bath over 1m 3f on May 2, Songo, under 9st, is tipped to land the C4 Molson Coors.

Ralph Beckett trained Sunny Orange (5.35) with Rob Hornby up, is tipped to win the Novice Stakes over 5f.

Clive Cox saddles Regal Envoy (6.10) tipped to win the North Devon Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Mick Channon saddles Fangorn (6.45) and Greatness Awaits (7.45) the duo tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Cieren Fallon rides Eight Of Diamonds (8.45) under 9st 11lbs, was noted when finishing second at Bath on May 11, when going under by a neck.

SALISBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.35 Sunny Orange. 6.10 Regal Envoy. 6.45 Fangorn (ew). 7.15 Zainalarab. 7.45 Greatness Awaits (ew). 8.15 Songo. 8.45 Eight Of Diamonds.

Ffos Las – Scudamore-Envoy De La Cour feature bid

Ffos Las, where the going is good, features the AA Cleaning Maintenance Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f on Saturday’s seven racecard evening meeting.

Michael Scudamore trained Envoy De La Cour (8.30) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the feature.

Balkardy (7.00) trained by Evan Williams is tipped to land the GGs C4 Novice handicap chase over 2m 3f. Williams also saddles Emorelle (7.30).

Mark Gillard trained John Benjamin (8.00) ridden by Fergus Gillard is tipped to land the C4 Caswell handicap hurdle over 1m 7f.

FFOS LAS fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.50 Ollys Folly. 6.25 Shareef Star. 7.00 Balkardy. 7.30 Emorelle (ew). 8.00 John Benjamin. 8.30 Envoy De La Cour (ew). 9.00 Cape Vidal.

