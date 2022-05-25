



Do you want to explore new casinos in Spain for gaming action during a break or a vacation to the country? If you’re taking a break from horse racing or have been reading what Tom Collins said and are looking for some of the best land-based casinos in Spain to play at, read on to find out more.

The land of Spain is home to the flamenco, Corrida De Toros, and over 50 casinos. Madrid and Barcelona are great holiday locations to experience the culture of Spain. Those cities also give you the ability to participate in high quality casino gaming.

In Spain there are so many casinos, so many options from which to choose. Here is our recommendation of the 6 most finest casinos in Spain.

1. Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones

The Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones is the largest and most favored casino in all of Spain. It can be found at kilometre 29 on the capital’s A-6 motorway, opening its doors in 1981 and it counts half a million guests as its customers each year. The casino also offers a variety of dining and entertainment. It has options for private events, virtual reality, and sport rooms when even boxing matches take place. It provides 25 poker tables, 38 table games, 200 gaming machines, and also sport bets which you can do in person. The same company also runs Madrid’s more modern Casino Gran Madrid Colón.

Autovía A6 (Madrid – A Coruña), exit 27, 28250 Torrelodones, Madrid

2. Casino de Ibiza

Remaining in the Balearic Islands, Casino de Ibiza has a beautiful location by the sea on the breathtaking festive island of Ibiza.

You can discover this casino in the Ibiza Gran Hotel and is known for its unforgettable selection of artwork by notable international artists. It also has a prime selection of excellent foods and cocktails. There is also spacious room for slot machines and gaming rooms for blackjack, roulette, and poker.

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa

Casino Barcelona

Barcelona has Gaudi architecture, amazing culture, a delightful beach, and the beautiful Casino Barcelona. Which is why Barcelona is one of Europe’s more well-liked cities, Casino Barcelona is sitting just 15 minutes away from the city centre found in Port Olímpic.

The stylish gaming rooms and modern dining restaurants with live music makes the attraction very exquisite. Of course with the choices of table games like poker, roulette, and blackjack and the superior slot machines. The casino has many restaurants to select from as well as a whole bunch of cocktail bars.

Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona.

Casino de Mallorca

Going to another island on the other side of Spain. Casino de Mallorca is another one of Spain’s many attractions. At the moment this casino is located in the area of Porto Pi, in Palma de Mallorca, it’s a remarkable spot for anyone to enjoy like tourists and foreigners. The restaurants and bars open at 10am which offer excellent food and cocktails. There’s a range of entertainment. That also includes table games like poker and blackjack, as well as sports betting.

Av. de Gabriel Roca, 07015 Palma.

5. Gran Casino Costa Brava

On the coast of the mainland, Gran Casino Costa Brava, in Lloret de Mar, is tremendously popular, which comes from its French guests since Spain’s border is next to France. Like other casinos in this catalog, this site is located close to the coast of Spain, making it a great choice to combine with the beach and culture of the country. There is much to choose from when it comes to meeting your needs for restaurants, sport betting, the auditorium, poker and the VIP Gaming room.

Av. Vila de Tossa, 27-43, 17310 Lloret de Mar, Girona

6. Casino Gran Canaria

Completing our lists of the best casinos in Spain, comes Casino Gran Canaria. This casino has a beautiful view of the beachfront on Playa del Inglés, the central hangout for tourism in the capital of Las Palmas on Gran Canaria.

One of the smaller casinos on our list, but this location boosts popularity for its symbolic locations in Spain. Like most casinos it offers poker, blackjack, and of course slots. This casino is unique because it hosts many poker competitions every single year.

Av. Alfereces Provisionales, 29, 35100 Maspalomas, Las Palmas.