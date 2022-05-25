



The Compromís political group has denounced the “devastating” economic situation in Santa Pola town hall, based on the attest financial report.

In the report, which was submitted to the council plenary session last week, the municipal auditors indicate that the average payment period to suppliers during the last quarter of 2021 was 159 days, five times more than what the Law allows.

In addition, In the same report, the municipal government run by the Partido Popular (PP) is required to pay all outstanding bills immediately if it does not want to risk the imposition of an adjustment plan for having officially entered into arrears, and for the Ministry of Finance to retain all outstanding debts with a charge from the State.

Compromís describes the financial situation of the council as “ruinous”, and accuses the PP of “harming the companies and self-employed people of Santa Pola who contract with the council with these enormous and unjustified delays in the payment of invoices”. They add that “many companies are already refusing to contract with the Santa Pola council due to the lack of security and certainty that they have to collect in a reasonable period of time.”

For the Compromís Santa Pola spokeswoman, Anna Antón, “the PP is once again putting the council in an unsustainable financial situation.” The councillor highlights “the contradictions” of the municipal government, which a few days ago claimed that the council had had a budget surplus last year: “It was already ridiculous that they told us that they had had more income than expenses taking into account the unfortunate state of degradation in Santa Pola, but a few days later we find out that the council is delinquent reaches a point of insurmountable incompetence”.