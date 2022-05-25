



The National Police has arrested a woman in Elche for stealing from the homes of elderly or dependent people.

The suspect would first target the victims with the help of others, then calling on their home pretending to be a relative in order to gain entry.

Once inside, one of the perpetrators would distract the victim by talking, whilst the other took the opportunity to access the main bedroom and steal jewellery or money.

The officers were able to arrest a 35-year-old woman of Spanish nationality, and return several items to the legitimate owners.

The police report that this kind of criminal activity is quite common, and for this reason the National Police gives talks in associations and centres for the elderly, in order to avoid more cases.