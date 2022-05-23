



La Manga Adventure Golf are holding a Ukrainian Fundraising extravaganza day on June 2, commencing at 11am.

“June 2 will be an amazing, fun-filled day of activities for family and friends, to raise much needed funds for the courageous people of the Ukraine,” said Ian Miller.

“Come along and be part of a very special event, that will hopefully be remembered as one of the largest and most successful fundraising events in the Murcian Region,” said Ian.

A Grand Raffle has amazing prizes, including free golf membership at La Manga Adventure Golf for two people, meal vouchers at local restaurants, a QML voucher to create a couple’s last Will and Testament, a voucher to spend at Missing Links in Los Belones, a hamper of pamper toiletries, a hamper of doggie foods and treats, all kindly donated by local businesses.

Raffle tickets are currently available at La Manga Adventure Golf and also on the big day itself.

In addition to The Grand Raffle draw at 8pm, there will be many activities to play and enjoy including a Putting competition on the devilishly tricky 16th hole; Splat the Rat (aptly called Splat the Ratputin); Hoop a Prize, bottles of wines and spirits.

Name The Bear, Guess the weight of the cake, and number of sweets in a jar, in what will be an all classic English Summer Fete of competitions and games.

Chris the Hogman will be serving a delicious slow-roasted hog, complete with apple sauce, stuffing, gravy, and crackling from 5pm.

“The day is perfectly rounded off with a very special Art Auction, of paintings, photos and works of art, donated by local Artists. The Gavel goes up at 7pm sharp. We look forward to welcoming everyone,” said Ian.

Caption: Ukraine will benefit directly from La Manga Adventure Golf Fundraising day.