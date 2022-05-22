Uphill Struggle but Thader Still in with a Shout





CD THADER – 0 PATACONA CF – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

This semi final play off first leg encounter with Preferente division group 2 winners Patacona, was decided by an early penalty. I know that it’s goals that count, but if it were possession, then Thader would be visiting Patacona next Saturday with a clear advantage. Missing Quino, Rafa and Pedro from the starting line up, was a huge blow to Raul Mora’s men, but they equipped themselves admirably.

A sun soaked Moi Gomez was bouncing with not only Rojales based fans, but a sizable number from the seaside town of Patacona, on the outskirts of Valencia.

Uncharacteristically, Thader’s normally reliable and steady keeper, panicked on 8 mins, conceding an undisputed penalty. All Chema had to do was jockey his opponent, but he clearly committed a foul inside his box, from which Reyes dispatched the resultant penalty with ease.

Dani Lucas shot just wide on 19 mins, then from a Ruben free kick some 8 mins later, Miguel’s glancing header skimmed the far post. On the half hour mark, strong appeals for a foul on Rosquin inside the penalty area, were waived aside. In a half of few chances, Soler went close for the visitors on 40 mins, but his shot across the face of Chema’s goal narrowly missed the far post.

Patacona should have doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time, but thankfully Reyes shot wide of an open goal. From the next attack, Lloyd almost made it all square, but his decent effort was fractionally too high.

Within 5 mins of the restart, both Fran and Konate headed over from free kicks, then on 63 mins, Fran again missed the target, this time it was wide of the far post. It was so frustrating to watch Patacona’s spoiling tactics, gamesmanship at the highest order. Whenever a visiting player was fouled, no matter how severe, they milked it to the extreme.

Unfortunately, the match referee was powerless to determine whether they were genuine in their histrionics, but it was a tactic at which they were obviously well versed at. Javi magically beat 2 players, before watching his goal bound effort well saved on 80 mins, as Thader applied relentless pressure.

A delightful move between Thader substitutes Jony and Calderon, resulted in the latter’s effort being cleared off the line. When Calderon was barged in the back in stoppage time, a penalty would not have been unjust, but unfortunately the person that mattered felt differently.

But all is not lost, for on Saturday 28 May, ko 1830, Thader will have the opportunity to rectify the situation. There will be 2 coaches making the 2 and a half journey up to Valencia, for which Thader fans will be invited to book their place for this important match.

Time of departure is as yet unknown, but details will be displayed on CD Thader facebook page in the next day or two. VAMOS THADER.