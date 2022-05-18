



Plans are now underway for the third Art Café in Jalon, on 28th May at Casa Claudia’s in Jalon, showcasing work from Costa Blanca Artists. As the Art Café gathers momentum, at our second showcase we were pleased to welcome visitors from as far as Gandia, Valencia, and Madrid.

Any art lover will appreciate the work that goes into producing an original piece of art. Looking at an original piece of work that is displayed in your home can give you inspiration and lift your spirit Whether you are a visitor to the area or own a home in the Costa Blanca, you should not miss the opportunity to check out the incredible art on show and enjoy some creative conversation with the artists.

The Jalon Valley is proud to present some outstanding local artists who have been drawn to Spain and have made their homes in Costa Blanca. This is an area of spectacular beauty where artists from around Europe and internationally, find inspiration from their surroundings and lifestyle.

For these artists, living and experiencing the dream not only keeps their creativity alive but constantly motivates and awakens their senses. Up to date we have welcomed artists from Spain, Holland, England, Belgium, Germany, and Scotland. At the next café, we are delighted to invite artists from Ukraine and South America.

Each artist is perfectly profiled on our website so you can connect to their back story. Owning a piece of original art is exceptionally rewarding. Whether you are already living in Costa Blanca or you are a visitor to the area, the art created here has a very special message. If it speaks to you, it belongs to you.

Art Café brings together a myriad of talent and we invite you to meet artists showcasing their work in an informal and friendly surrounding. Casa Claudia’s is a restaurant with outstanding views of the mountains. You can stop and sample tapas and wine, bagels, wraps, cakes and pastries. Before you settle for lunch you can visit the Rastro Market and Jalon’s Bodega of local wines.

We advise you to arrive early at 10.00, paintings can have a reserve put on which you can collect at any time during the opening hours. The market closes at 2. pm but the Art Café is still open for drinks and food to wind down a busy Saturday and catch up with friends.

The next dates for the Art Café will take place on Saturday 28th May – 25th June and 30th July. There will be 15 artists at this showcase.

DISPLAY YOUR ART

Artists who want to showcase, please get in touch. You can call Lauren Staton on 665 012 228 or write to hello@xaloart.cafe To submit your work through the website visit www.xaloart.cafe