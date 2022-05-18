



The Regional Development Ministry and the Local Council agree to finance the new road, with a total cost of 7.8 million euros

The Regional Development, Infrastructure and Land Planning Ministry and Mojácar Local Council have signed a collaboration agreement for carrying out the works on the Mojácar coastal bypass.

With this signing, the construction of a two-kilometre stretch between the A-1203 regional road and the Paraje de las Marinas will be resumed, which would complete a bypass proposed 30 years ago to relieve traffic congestion on the municipality’s Paseo del Mediterráneo, especially in the summer when the population increases due to tourism.

The agreement, signed by the regional Development Minister, Marifrán Carazo, and the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, represents the necessary step to proceed with putting the coastal bypass works out to tender, which will entail a total cost of 7.8 million euros. The execution of the works will be carried out on the basis of the project drawn up by the Local Council, which includes a budget based on a tender of 5,946,745 euros (including VAT), which will be paid 50 percent each by the local and autonomous administrations.

But, in addition to this amount, it is necessary to pay the cultural one per cent (41,299 euros), the cost of the necessary expropriations for the availability of the land (598,137 euros), the evaluation of assessments (29,062), and the costs of affected services (670.,584), which will be paid in full by the Regional Development Ministry.

The works on the Mojácar coastal bypass started in 1994, but were halted a year later at the request of the successful bidder company. In 2002 a study order was drafted for the drawing up of a new project which would be undertaken in two phases. The first section, from the A-370 road to the ALP-818, was completed in 2005.

The second section, of 5.7 kilometres between the ALP-818 and the ALP-118, received an unfavourable Environmental Impact Statement.

The signed agreement was made on the basis of a new project and a new route, between the roundabout at the end of the A-1203 and the Paraje de Las Marinas, which the Local Council has presented.

It is estimated that the Mojácar coastal bypass gets 6,000 vehicles a day. The second section will have an alternative two-kilometre route. This new route will provide more direct access to the different buildings and complexes in front of the coast, such as La Parata or the area facing Cantal Beach, for which three roundabouts are planned. This will decongest the municipality’s urban section.