



S32 Musical Theatre Company are proud to present our production of Guys & Dolls which will be showing at the Cardenal Beluga Theatre, San Fulgencio and will run from Wednesday 18th of May through to Saturday 21st May. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Studio 32 believes that they have assembled one of the best vocal casts that they have ever had for this performance and don’t want anybody who enjoys musicals to miss out on seeing this fantastic show.

For this reason they are offering groups of 20 or more who book on our website online booking service for Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th performances, a discount of €24 which will be refunded on the night of the performance on production of the ticket receipt at front of house.

There will also be a complimentary drink on arrival and at the interval. To book tickets online visit our website at www.studiothirtytwo.org and for further information and advice on how to use our online booking service email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org.

TICKETS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE ON THE DOOR ON THE NIGHT OF THE PERFORMANCE. For further information call 679 062 272 or 636 020 547.