



On Sunday, May 8th, Freemasons of local Lodge, San Juan de Espana, held a charity golf match to raise money for local charities. In beautiful weather the Masons enjoyed a very pleasant day of golf and succeeded in raising over one hundred euros which will be donated to a local charity in the near future. Several competitions were held as can be seen in the following photographs.

The photo shows the overall winning team. The second shows the winner of the under eighteens competition. A great afternoon, enjoyed by all, with the added bonus of making a donation to charity.

Should you have an interest in Freemasonry, please contact me on the following email address: prensa@glpvalencia.com

WBro William G Turney ProvGCO