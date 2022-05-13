



Torrevieja Local Police have pointed out that nesting swallows have returned to the area, and, if we are lucky enough to have attracted a nest, above all we should leave them in peace.

The police point out that swallows are a protected species at a national and European level, as are their chicks, nests, and eggs.

The swallows weigh about 20 grams but have travelled more than 5000 km in flight, passing over the Sahara Desert, and then the Mediterranean Sea without even being able to rest.

As the police point out, they did something extraordinary, and all this to come to reproduce in that corner of our house, under the roof.

Swallows are also of benefit to the environment and act as nature’s own insecticide, consuming up to 850 flies and mosquitoes per day. A family therefore can rid the area of some 1,700 flies and mosquitoes per day.