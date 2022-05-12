



Thirsk – Mandobi tipped in Skybet Novices Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Thirsk, where the going is good, features the Sky Bet Class 2 Novice Stakes over 1m 4f on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Bryan Smart trained Cotai Pearl (2.20) with Graham Lee up, is tipped to land the Class 4 Maiden Fillies Stakes over 5f, noted when second on debut at Musselburgh in April.

Huddle Up (2.55) trained by David Baron and ridden by Lewis Edmunds is tipped to win the C4 Skybet Handicap over 5f, noted when winning at Navan in October.

William Haggas trained Mandobi (3.30) with Ben Curtis up is tipped to land the C4 Skybet Novices Stakes over 1m 4f, noted when winning at Ripon last month.

Six-year-old Tinto (4.05) under Connor Beasley is bidding to return to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since 2020, when winning at Newmarket.

Michael Dods trained Tinto, carrying 9st 1lb, goes to post in the Skybet C3 Handicap over 6 furlongs on the back of finishing sixth under 9st 7lbs at Thirsk in April, over 6f.

Tim Easterby trained Boardman (4.40) with David Allan up, is tipped to win the Skybet C2 Handicap over 7f, noted when winning at Haydock in April, and finishing fifth at Chester this month.

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.20 Cotai Pearl. 2.55 Huddle Up. 3.30 Mandobi. 4.05 Tinto (ew). 4.40 Boardman. 5.11 Athollblair Boy (ew). 5.45 Mutassabeg (ew).

Bangor-on-Dee – Orchard Grove Captains Bootlegger Sprint bid

By Andrew Atkinson

Bangor-on-Dee, where the going is good, features the C4 Captains Bootlegger 1974 Pilsner Sprint Handicap hurdle over 2 miles on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Kerry Lee trained Orchard Grove (2.15) under Richard Patrick is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Orchard Grove finished second at Chepstow last month in a C3 over 2m, when beaten by hot favourite Irish Hill.

Donald McCain jnr trained Kerosine Light (1.05) is ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes. Sam Twiston-Davies rides Glendruid (1.40) trained by Neil Mulholland, tipped to land the C4 Handicap chase over 3m, noted when winning at Bangor in July.

Emma Lavelle saddles Do You Think (4.00) under Thomas Bellamy, tipped to win the C5 Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Jonjo O’Neill Jr is booked to ride Nicky Henderson trained Touchy Feely (4.35) in the NH Flat race over 2m, noted when third at Uttoxeter and second at Newbury, in last two outings, respectively.

BANGOR-ON-DEE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05: Kerosine Light. 1.40 Glendruid. 2.15 Orchard Grove (ew). 2.50 Costly Diamond. 3.25 Pennyforapound. 4.00 Do You Think. 4.35 Touchy Feely. 5.07 Giorni (ew).

Caption: Kerry Lee saddles Orchard Grove (2.15) Bangor-on-Dee.

