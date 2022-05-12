



Uttoxeter – Nicholls-Eglantine Du Seuil Boulton Group tilt

By Andrew Atkinson

Uttoxeter, where the going is good, features the C2 Boulton Group Handicap hurdle over 2m 7f on Saturday’s seven racecard evening meeting.

Paul Nicholls trained Eglantine Du Seuil (6.20) under 12st, ridden by 5lbs claimer Angus Chedla, is tipped to land the Class 2, noted when second in a Listed race at Cheltenham in April, under 11st 10lbs.

Time Leader (5.50) trained by Tom Lacey and ridden by Stan Shepherd is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, noted when winning at Carlisle last season.

Martin Keithley saddles Found On (6.50) ridden by Sean Bowen, tipped to land the C3 Mares Handicap chase over 3m, noted when winning at Uttoxeter last month.

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.15 Hidden Heroics. 5.50 Time Leader (ew). 6.20 Eglantine Du Seuil. 6.50 Found On. 7.20 Cosack Dancer (ew). 7.50 Shalott. 8.20 Soul Icon.

Navan – Arbutus bid in Listed Irish Stallions Yeats Stakes

Navan, where the going is good, features the Listed Irish Stallions Farms EBF Yeats Stakes over 1m 5f on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting.

Arbutus (4.25) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by JA Heffernan is tipped to win the Class 1, to follow-up a debut win at the course in April.

Johnny Murtagh trained War Effort (2.40) is tipped to win the Navan Maiden over 5 furlongs, noted when fourth at Gowran Park on May 4.

Ger Lyons trained Blind Beggar (3.15) under Colin Keane is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Bellinter Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Stanhope (3.50) a winner at Navan over 5f in late April when backed from 16-1 to 12s, is tipped each-way in the NavanRacecourse.ie Handicap (47-65) over 5 furlongs.

Aidan O’Brien trained Cougar (5.35) is tipped to win the Summer Ladies Day May 28th Maiden, ridden by JA Heffernan.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Beauty Crescent. 2.40 War Effort. 3.15 Blind Beggar. 3.50 Stanhope (ew). 4.25 Arbutus. 5.00 Lariat (ew). 5.35 Cougar.

WEXFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Good As Hell. 2.30 Authorized (ew). 3.05 Rigmarole (ew). 3.40 Centurion Steel (ew). 4.15 Ganathapi. 4.50 Sir Bob. 5.25 Sunkist (ew).

Caption: Paul Nicholls saddles Eglantine Du Seuil (6.20) Uttoxeter.

