



The Valencian Football Federation draw for the finals of the Federation Cup took place in the presence of the competition Committee at the headquarters of the FFCV in Valencia, competitions that will decide the Champions of Benjamin and Prebenjamín Cup.

The competition is to be held for three categories, Prebenjamín, Benjamin and Alevín with fixtures taking place on May 27 in Puzol, Valencia.

Amongst the group pairings were: PRE-BENJAMINE GROUP A (2nd year) GROUP B (2nd year) ü.d. Levante SAD “A” C.D. Malilla ‘A’ Patacona C. F. “A” Levante ü.d. SAD “PSCs. Mislata U.F. “A” C.F.B. Gandia “A” C.F. Rafal ‘A’ Mediterraneo C.F. “A”.

GROUP C (1st year) GROUP D (1st year) Chair C. F. “B” C D. Burriana Salesians ‘C’ C.F. Cracks ‘C’ Levante ü.d. SAD “B” C.D. Sport Base Ontinyent B C.D. Barrio Obrero “C” Mediterraneo C.F. “B” C.F. Elche Celtic “C”.

BENJAMINE GROUP A (2nd year) GROUP B (2nd year) Sp. Mislata U.F. ‘A’ Patacona C. F. “A” Levante ü.d. SAD ‘A’ Foios Atletic C. F. “A” Tavernes Blanques C. F. “A” F.B.C.D. Catarroja ‘A’ Peña Santa Pola Barcelonista “A” C.D. Marist Alicante “A”.

GROUP C (1st year) GROUP D (1st year) C.D. Malilla ‘C’ Levante ü.d. SAD “B” Levante ü.d. SAD «C» Torrent C.F. ‘C’ Patacona C. F. “B C D. Sport Base Ontinyent B C.F. Elda Promises “B” U.D. Altea “C”.

ALEVINE GROUP A (2nd year) GROUP B (2nd year) Sp. Mislata U.F. “A” C.F. Torre Levante ‘A’ C.F. San Jose Schools ‘A’ Levante ü.d. SAD “A” C.D.B. Massanassa “A” Alboraya ü.d. “A” C.F. Elche Celtic “E” Villena C. F. “B”.

GROUP C (1st year) GROUP D (1st year) ü.d. Levante SAD “C” C.F. Torre Levante B Torrent C.F. “C” C.F. San Jose schools ‘B’ Levante ü.d. SAD B Sedavi C. F. B Villajoyosa C. F. B C D. Barrio Obrero ‘B’.