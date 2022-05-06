



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, together with the Councillor for Infrastructure, Trini Ortiz, and the director of the Museum of the Sea, María José Cerdà, held a meeting this week at the Territorial Directorate of Culture in Alicante on the accessibility plan for the Castillo-Fortaleza de Santa Pola.

The Consistory has received permission to change the access walkway for the main door that gives access to the Glorieta. The contract for the replacement of the catwalk will be tendered shortly.

In addition, Santa Pola Council is going to present a report on the possibilities of making the roof of the Castle-Fortress accessible and visitable to tourists.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Trini Ortiz, indicates that “we believe that it can be a more than interesting attraction for Santa Pola and the enhancement of our castle, which is a central and much-loved element in the city. The first step is to make the technical report and then we will study with the Territorial Directorate the permits to manage the possibility of making it accessible”.

The Castillo de Santa Pola was built in the 16th century and it is a fortress with a square floor plan, with two bastions and two towers in the northeast and southwest corners, typical of Renaissance military art. The former was used as the duke’s palace until the 18th century. In the other two northwest and southeast corners are the “Baluarte del Duque” and the “Baluarte del Rey” respectively.