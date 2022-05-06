



The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, and the Councillor for Education, Trini Ortiz, have attended a meeting in Valencia this week with the General Director of Infrastructures, Victor García i Tomás, to deal with the different problems of all the educational centres in Gran Alacant.

The good news that came out of the meeting, according to Trini Ortiz, is that “the Ministry has informed us that during this month of May the tender for the second school in Gran Alicante will take place. From the regional government they have exposed us the problems they have had due to the rise in raw materials, so it has been necessary to recalculate the costs, a job that has already been done. We trust that it will be tendered in the coming weeks, and we will not have to endure any more delays”.

The second school will be located in the Monte Faro urbanisation and the construction works of the new centre will last approximately 18 months. The local council must undertake the construction of the roads and the urbanisation of the area, once the school has been built, for which there is an economic item reserved and consigned.

The centre is expected to have three lines with two classrooms for two-year-olds, nine classrooms for Infants and eighteen for primary education. Among the services, there would be the dining room, library or gym, as well as classrooms for pedagogical support and for subjects such as music or computers.

On the other hand, during the meeting the different problems of the rest of the educational centres of Santa Pola were discussed. Ortiz underlines that “with respect to the CEIP José Garnero we are going to carry out a study so that the Territorial Directorate assesses whether a comprehensive rehabilitation of the centre can be carried out or if it is necessary to build a new school.”

Regarding the CEIP Cervantes, a report will also be requested to carry out the comprehensive rehabilitation of the centre. The CEIP Ramón Cuesta is going to request the total arrangement of the school bathrooms, and the CEIP Azorín has requested several actions, including the removal of the fibre cement.