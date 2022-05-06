



A 19-year-old male has been injured after accidentally falling from the second floor of a building in Elche.

The young man, who is said to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, fell from the property at around 1:15 am.

After receiving a call for help, the Emergency Coordination Centre dispatched a paramedic ambulance, whose medical team assisted the young man, who had a head injury and was suffering from alcohol intoxication.

After stabilising him at the scene, the victim was transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche in the ambulance.