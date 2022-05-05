



Unemployment across the province of Alicante has fallen once again in April, after six months of decline, marking the best start to the year for registered unemployment since before the pandemic, including the 2008 crisis.

In fact, across the entire Valencian Community, the greatest decrease in unemployment has been noted in the province of Alicante, where the number of unemployed has been reduced by 2,866 people.

The labour reform, social shield, and measures to resolve the crisis caused by the pandemic are believed to be giving the positive results.

Following the labour law reforms, more permanent than temporary contracts have been signed. In fact, 57.9% of the total hiring has been permanent. In data accumulated since January, permanent contracts account for 34.8% of total hiring: since the new labour reform came into force, one in three signed contracts has been permanent. The labour market is adapting to the new regulatory framework and hiring is adjusting to the reality of the productive market.

The average affiliation to Social Security increased both monthly and annually, approaching seven hundred thousand people affiliated (696,435).

Registered unemployment in the Valencian Community fell by 3,264 people in April, which is 0.91% less than in March, bringing the total number of unemployed to 357,227.

As always, the services sector is the one that cuts the most unemployment and registers the most hiring (it accounts for 71.2% of hiring in April).