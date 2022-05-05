



Santa Pola town hall, through their Tourism area, has made an important commitment to accessibility, by actively participating in a pilot project coordinated by INVAT-TUR, called PARK4DIS.

INVAT-TUR is a public centre specialising in the generation and transfer of tourism knowledge, through the development of research, development and innovation (R+D+i) activities in tourism.

PARK4DIS is a technological platform whose main objective is to help people with reduced mobility find parking, thus solving a problem that affects more than 15 million people in Europe, and more than 6 million in Spain, from various angles and with 360º vision.

With this tool, users are offered a free application that shows them both the location of the PMR (reduced mobility) spaces and the local regulations regarding PMR parking. In addition, the app allows the user to contact the Local Police to report any incident that may arise during parking, such as the space being occupied by vehicles that are not PRM.

The Councillor for Tourism in Santa Pola Council, Julio Miguel Baeza, points out that “we are focused on accessibility as one of our greatest challenges, and since we are at level 3 of the Invattur DTI network, we have tried to find formulas to improve the everyday of all those people with any type of disability. This initiative is pioneering and of great help for people with reduced mobility and for Santa Pola it is a way of positioning itself by betting on innovation”.

Carlo Castellano, founder of the PARK4DIS platform, emphasises that “this tool makes it possible to effectively resolve the fraudulent use of European cards, facilitates accessible tourism and favours the environment, thus complying with several of the SDGs of the 2030 Agenda, through the use of innovative technology based on sensors and other wireless devices of the IoT type”.

In the next General Assembly of the DTI CV Santa Pola network, it will be presented as a success case in accessibility in an intelligent key, through the implementation of the Park4dis pilot project, whose initial duration is 3 months.