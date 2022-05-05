



Acting on a call from the Almería 112 Coordination Centre, Levante Firefighters rescued two people, a man and a woman, who have fallen off a more than 30 metre-high cliff in an area known as “Cala Cristal” on the coast of Villaricos in Cuevas del Almanzora.

It appears, and according to information from the injured couple themselves, that they were going to take a selfie on the cliff and for unknown reasons fell off it.

In the call for assistance received by the Coordination Centre, the Levante Firefighters were also informed that the health services, Civil Guard and Cuevas del Almanzora Local Police had already been notified.

Three crews from the Levante Firefighters’ Turre and Huércal-Overa stations were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

When they got to the location they found the two people who had fallen and the Civil Guard, who were already with the victims.

Following an initial assessment, it was decided to immobilise the victims with a vacuum mattress to then be able to carry out the rescue in complete safety.

First to be moved was the 32-year-old patient, as she seemed to have several fractures. She was put in the hands of the health professionals, who transferred her to Huércal-Overa hospital in the first ambulance.

They then carried out the rescue of the man, who seemed to have superficial injuries which weren’t serious. Again it was decided to inmobilise him with a vacuum mattress and also to put him in the hands of the health workers, who then transferred him to Huércal-Overa hospital in a second ambulance.

The rescue was carried out by the Levante Firefighters in collaboration with the Civil Guard and the Cuevas del Almanzora Local Police.

The prognosis for both injured people is reserved until more exhaustive tests have been carried out at the Huércal-Overa health centre.