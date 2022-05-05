



The Oasis in San Luis hosted two Royal British Legion events on Tuesday, the District Chairman’s Biannual Seminar and a course for branch standard bearers.

The conference was an opportunity for branch chairmen and officers to meet, to discuss put forward ideas and help to formulate policy in the District in the coming months.

It was so pleasing to see 12 of the 14 Branches represented at the Seminar and to chat with our Overseas Representative Fi, who frew out from UK to be with us, who spoke of her role and of all the new initiatives being considered for Spain North.

The standard bearers course was organised by the newly appointed Parade Marshall, Terry Murphy, who now has this first course under his belt.

It was held both as a refresher for current branch standard bearers and for those wishing to qualify.

We look forward to seeing them all perform at the many ceremonial events that will be held across the District during the coming months.

Thanks to the District Committee for running the Seminar and the course and to Torrevieja Branch and the Oasis Bar & Restaurant for their hosting.